11 December 2024
EN

Football legends who have visited Azerbaijan

Football
News
11 December 2024 16:32
42
Football legends who have visited Azerbaijan

Football star Lionel Messi has visited Azerbaijan to attend a charity event.

Alongside the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, his former teammates from Barcelona and now at Inter Miami, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, also visited Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Sergio Busquets, one of these players, visited Azerbaijan in 2009. He played in the second half of the friendly match where Spain defeated the Azerbaijani national team 6-0. At that time, Busquets was just 20 years old and playing his second match for the national team.

Over the years, many star footballers have visited Azerbaijan for various tournaments, including matches involving the Azerbaijani national team, encounters with Qarabag in European competitions, games held during Euro 2020 in Baku, and the 2019 Europa League final.

For example, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo played in Portugal's 2-0 victory over Azerbaijan at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in 2007. This match marked his 50th appearance for the national team.

Luka Modrić, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, also visited Baku with Croatia’s national team in 2015 (0-0) and 2019 (1-1).

Some famous players have come to Azerbaijan for various events or personal invitations. In 2012, French footballer Jean-Pierre Papin, the 1991 Ballon d'Or winner, attended the signing ceremony between the Professional Football League and the new title sponsor of the Azerbaijan Premier League.
Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimović visited Azerbaijan in 2015 for rest and hunting purposes.

In 2016, Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit, winner of the 1987 Ballon d'Or and Euro 1988, was a special guest at the presentation ceremony for the Euro 2020 logo in Baku.

In 2019, as part of the events surrounding the Europa League final in Baku, a match called "Baku 2019: Star Final" was organized, featuring players such as Jerzy Dudek, Michael Essien, Deco, Hamit Altıntop, Nihat Kahveci, Andrey Arshavin, and Revaz Arveladze.

Other notable visitors include Michael Owen, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner from England, and Italian goalkeeper Francesco Toldo, who visited Baku for the Fan Festival held before the 2019 Europa League final.

This year, several celebrities have also visited Azerbaijan. World Cup champion Mesut Özil participated in various events in October.

In November, legendary footballer Ronaldinho arrived in Baku for COP29. It's worth noting that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner had first visited Azerbaijan eight years ago.

Fatih Terim, former captain and head coach of the Turkish national team, also visited Azerbaijan as a guest of Qarabag FC to participate in an event about the joint alliance of football clubs in the fight against climate change, organized during COP29.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lionel Messi wraps up Baku visit - PHOTO
19:09
Football

Lionel Messi wraps up Baku visit - PHOTO

During their time in Baku, Messi and his teammates participated in various events as part of their memorable trip
Champions League qualification causes challenges for Brest
18:24
Football

Champions League qualification causes challenges for Brest

The club’s current home ground, Stade du Roudourou, does not meet the requirements
Adil Naghiyev on match-fixing allegations: " I am not at fault"
18:18
Football

Adil Naghiyev on match-fixing allegations: " I am not at fault"

Former Azerbaijani national team player Adil Naghiyev has addressed the reasons behind his departure from Shamakhi
Fenerbahce await Athletic: Europa League action kicks off tonight
18:05
Football

Fenerbahce await Athletic: Europa League action kicks off tonight

The Europa League enters its sixth round of group stage matches, with excitement building for tonight’s sole fixture in Istanbul
New Head coach for Italian club
17:26
Football

New Head coach for Italian club

The struggling Italian club Sampdoria will now be managed by Leonardo Semplici
Barcelona Coach Hans-Dieter Flick Suspended for Two Matches
17:07
Football

Barcelona Coach Hans-Dieter Flick Suspended for Two Matches

The experienced coach will not be present in the technical area for the upcoming home games against Leganés and Atlético

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies
9 December 15:26
Boxing

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO
9 December 14:37
Volleyball

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates