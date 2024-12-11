Lionel Messi appears at Baku Crystal Hall - PHOTO - VIDEO

World-famous football star Lionel Messi arrived in Baku alongside his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Idman.biz reports that the football legends attended a grand event held at Baku Crystal Hall.

Messi took the stage during the ceremony, which attracted hundreds of passionate football fans. The crowd greeted him with thunderous applause, showcasing their admiration for the global icon.

As a reminder, Messi is a World Cup champion with Argentina and an eight-time winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Idman.biz