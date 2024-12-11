FIFA to hold extraordinary congress in online format

Today, FIFA will hold an Extraordinary Congress in an online format.
The event is expected to be attended by AFFA President Rovshan Najaf and Sarkhan Hajiyev, the Executive Vice President, Idman.biz reports.
Idman.biz
Today, FIFA will hold an Extraordinary Congress in an online format.
The event is expected to be attended by AFFA President Rovshan Najaf and Sarkhan Hajiyev, the Executive Vice President, Idman.biz reports.
Idman.biz
During their time in Baku, Messi and his teammates participated in various events as part of their memorable trip
The club’s current home ground, Stade du Roudourou, does not meet the requirements
Former Azerbaijani national team player Adil Naghiyev has addressed the reasons behind his departure from Shamakhi
The Europa League enters its sixth round of group stage matches, with excitement building for tonight’s sole fixture in Istanbul
The struggling Italian club Sampdoria will now be managed by Leonardo Semplici
Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one
Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars