Star-studded evening: Lionel Messi and Global football icons shine at exclusive event - VIDEO

A spectacular event celebrating the presence of football legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has officially begun.

Fans were treated to an electrifying performance by the Natig rhythm group at the start of the event, Idman.biz reports.

This was followed by a concert featuring internationally renowned composer and singer Willy William, who captivated the audience with his performance.

The program also included a screening of a film highlighting the illustrious career of Lionel Messi, a World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Notably, proceeds from ticket sales for the event will be donated to charity, adding a meaningful touch to this star-studded celebration.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz