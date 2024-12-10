Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong reportedly frustrated with Barcelona board

Barcelona's 27-year-old midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, is reportedly facing tension with the club’s management.

Idman.biz reports that sources indicate that the club's management and medical staff believe de Jong is not in optimal physical form.

The player has undergone surgery and requires an extended recovery period for the injury sustained to his Achilles tendon. Additionally, the club has stated that his performance on the field has not met expectations.

Earlier reports revealed that Barcelona had attempted to extend de Jong’s contract and sent him an offer a few months ago. However, de Jong did not respond to the proposal. Following this, there are now claims that the club plans to sell him for 20 million euros in the upcoming transfer window.

