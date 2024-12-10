Mahir Emreli's vacation dream

"It was tough for us before the away game against Greuther Fürth, but we managed to win," said Nürnberg player Mahir Emreli.

In an interview with the German press, the Azerbaijani national team player shared that they are focused on ending their unsuccessful away match series in the 2nd Bundesliga, Idman.biz reports.

Emreli expressed his desire to repeat their 4-0 victory over Greuther Fürth, this time in their upcoming match against Köln in the 16th round: "We still need to earn points to enjoy a peaceful vacation. It's crucial to win the next two games. We will fight for that."

Mahir Emreli has scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in his 10 appearances in Germany.

Nürnberg will play against Köln on December 15th in the 16th round, and against Eintracht (Braunschweig) on December 21st in the 17th round.

