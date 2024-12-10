Lionel Messi excluded from FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year for the first time in history

Lionel Messi has reportedly been excluded from the FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year, marking the first time in his career that he has not been selected for this honor since its inception in 2006.

The team, determined by the votes of over 21,000 professional footballers from 70 countries, includes a heavy representation from Real Madrid (six players) and Manchester City (four players), Idman.biz reports.

The selected players are:

• Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Erling Haaland (all from Manchester City)

• Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior (all from Real Madrid)

• Kylian Mbappé (PSG/Real Madrid)

• Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Notably, the team reflects performances from the 2023-2024 season, with Kroos, who retired recently, still included as a Real Madrid player. Messi’s absence from the team has stirred conversations in the football community, highlighting the end of an era in which he consistently featured among the best.

Idman.biz