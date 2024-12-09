9 December 2024
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan and Fiorentina keep clean sheets in away matches

Football
News
9 December 2024 16:46
7
Araz-Nakhchivan and Fiorentina keep clean sheets in away matches

The teams with the longest streaks of not conceding goals in away matches have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the record in the top leagues is held by two teams.

One of them is Azerbaijan's Araz-Nakhchivan. With Elmar Bakhshiyev, the team has managed to keep their goal intact in their last five away matches.

Since their 1-1 draw against Sabah on October 5, Araz-Nakhchivan has not conceded a goal in 65 days. During this period, the team has also remained unbeaten in away matches.

With victories over Shamakhi, Neftchi, and Zira by 1 goal, and a 2-0 win against Ganja and Sabail, Bakhshiyev's team will play their next away match against Qarabag on December 22.

A similar streak is also ongoing for Fiorentina in Italy's Serie A. The Florence-based club has managed to keep a clean sheet in their last five away games. After their 3-2 loss to Atalanta on September 15, Fiorentina has not conceded in subsequent away matches against teams like Empoli, Leche, Genoa, Torino, and Cremonese.
However, unlike Araz-Nakhchivan, Fiorentina has experienced some points loss in these matches. The next away match for Fiorentina will be against Bologna.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tractor interested in signing Gurban Gurbanov’s son Musa Gurbanli
16:36
Football

Tractor interested in signing Gurban Gurbanov’s son Musa Gurbanli

Tractor FC has made moves to sign the young forward on loan
Two-time European Champion scores first goal for Oviedo
16:27
Football

Two-time European Champion scores first goal for Oviedo

The well-known midfielder scored during his team's 5-1 away victory over Racing Ferrol
Jeyhun Sultanov: "Nothing has changed at Neftchi since Samir Abasov’s arrival" – Interview
15:45
Football

Jeyhun Sultanov: "Nothing has changed at Neftchi since Samir Abasov’s arrival" – Interview

Former Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi player Jeyhun Sultanov gave an interview for Idman.biz
Qarabag’s goalkeeper: “We need a win”
14:54
Football

Qarabag’s goalkeeper: “We need a win”

The Polish goalkeeper also discussed the upcoming UEFA Europa League match against Elfsborg
Former Azerbaijan national team coach among football’s top 10 defenders
14:10
Football

Former Azerbaijan national team coach among football’s top 10 defenders

The list of the greatest defenders in football history has been revealed
Vissel Kobe clinches back-to-back J-League titles
13:00
Football

Vissel Kobe clinches back-to-back J-League titles

Vissel Kobe has secured the Japanese championship, defeating Shonan 3-0 in the final round of the J-League

Most read

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO
6 December 18:36
Football

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO

The championship will begin on December 7
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone
6 December 18:20
Football

Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone

Football fans in Azerbaijan have expressed their favorite clubs in the Misli Premier League through a poll conducted on the official PFL website
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul