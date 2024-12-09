The teams with the longest streaks of not conceding goals in away matches have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the record in the top leagues is held by two teams.

One of them is Azerbaijan's Araz-Nakhchivan. With Elmar Bakhshiyev, the team has managed to keep their goal intact in their last five away matches.

Since their 1-1 draw against Sabah on October 5, Araz-Nakhchivan has not conceded a goal in 65 days. During this period, the team has also remained unbeaten in away matches.

With victories over Shamakhi, Neftchi, and Zira by 1 goal, and a 2-0 win against Ganja and Sabail, Bakhshiyev's team will play their next away match against Qarabag on December 22.

A similar streak is also ongoing for Fiorentina in Italy's Serie A. The Florence-based club has managed to keep a clean sheet in their last five away games. After their 3-2 loss to Atalanta on September 15, Fiorentina has not conceded in subsequent away matches against teams like Empoli, Leche, Genoa, Torino, and Cremonese.

However, unlike Araz-Nakhchivan, Fiorentina has experienced some points loss in these matches. The next away match for Fiorentina will be against Bologna.

Idman.biz