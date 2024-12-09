Tractor interested in signing Gurban Gurbanov’s son Musa Gurbanli

Musa Gurbanli, the forward of the Azerbaijan national team and Qarabag, may begin his career abroad in 2025.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the son of Gurban Gurbanov has received an offer from Iran.

Tractor FC has made moves to sign the young forward on loan. The South Azerbaijani team has reached out to his representatives and shown interest in negotiating terms with the player. The club from Tabriz is reportedly offering a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Musa has already played in foreign club. In the summer of 2023, he was transferred to Sweden’s Djurgardens for 500,000 euros.

Idman.biz