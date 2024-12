Santi Cazorla, a two-time European champion with the Spain national team, scored his first goal for Oviedo, the club he joined in 2023.

Idman.biz reports that the well-known midfielder scored during his team's 5-1 away victory over Racing Ferrol in the Segunda Division.

Cazorla will celebrate his 40th birthday on December 13. The midfielder spent the majority of his career at Villarreal and Arsenal and scored 15 goals in 81 appearances for the Spain national team (2008-2019).

