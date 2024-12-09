Former Azerbaijan national team coach among football’s top 10 defenders

9 December 2024
Football
News
9 December 2024 14:10
The list of the greatest defenders in football history has been revealed.

The British Outlet Give Me Sport announced the top 10 names, featuring Carlos Alberto Torres, a former coach of Azerbaijan's national team, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian World Cup champion is ranked 9th on the list. The legendary Franz Beckenbauer claims the top spot.

Top 10 Greatest Defenders in Football History:
1. Franz Beckenbauer
2. Paolo Maldini
3. Franco Baresi
4. Bobby Moore
5. Gaetano Scirea
6. Alessandro Nesta
7. Marcos Cafu
8. Sergio Ramos
9. Carlos Alberto
10. Fabio Cannavaro

