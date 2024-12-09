The list of the greatest defenders in football history has been revealed.

The British Outlet Give Me Sport announced the top 10 names, featuring Carlos Alberto Torres, a former coach of Azerbaijan's national team, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian World Cup champion is ranked 9th on the list. The legendary Franz Beckenbauer claims the top spot.

Top 10 Greatest Defenders in Football History:

1. Franz Beckenbauer

2. Paolo Maldini

3. Franco Baresi

4. Bobby Moore

5. Gaetano Scirea

6. Alessandro Nesta

7. Marcos Cafu

8. Sergio Ramos

9. Carlos Alberto

10. Fabio Cannavaro

Idman.biz