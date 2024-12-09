Adnan Ahmadzada Denies Rumors of buying football club in Azerbaijan

Renowned businessman and former SOCAR employee Adnan Ahmadzada has dismissed reports claiming he was purchasing Mingachevir Football Club and sponsoring the team.

Idman.biz reports that in a statement made on social media, Ahmadzada clarified that the rumors were false, commenting on one of the pages sharing the information: “Fake News - incorrect information.”

Earlier, rumors had circulated suggesting that Ahmadzada had applied to the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) intending to acquire the club. However, these claims have been firmly refuted by the businessman.

