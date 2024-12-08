After Real and Barcelona, Manchester City became its ambassador

Manchester City are interested in Liverpool right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold.

The "city people" see him as a replacement for 34-year-old Kyle Volker, Idman.biz reports.

Pep Guardiola's team has already started negotiations with the English footballer's representatives. 26-year-old Alexander Arnold's contract with Liverpool will expire next summer.

The defender of the English national team is also on the transfer list of Barcelonaand Real.

In the current season, Trent-Alexander participated in 17 matches in all tournaments and made 4 assists. The transfermarkt portal shows the value of the player at 70 million euros.

