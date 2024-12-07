Guba club was given a technical defeat

A technical result was recorded in another game in the II League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

The decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

In the game Dinamo - Hypers Guba of the XI round, the guests were given a technical defeat. Since the home team won by three goals, the score was kept 4:1. Hypers Guba was fined 400 manats. The reason for this is that Nail Tahmezli, whose name is not in the protocol of the match, entered the match in the 80th minute.

This is the 3rd technical result in the current season of the II League.

Idman.biz