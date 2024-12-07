Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA

A meeting of the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA was held.

The events of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup were discussed at the meeting, Idman.biz reports.

The committee imposed penalties on the clubs. After the match between Turan Tovuz and Sabah, the club was fined 500 AZN for the fact that the home team's fans shouted insulting words at the referees for the second time in the current season. Turan Tovuz was fined another 1,500 manats due to the use of pyrotechnics by its fans.

Kepaz - Imishli 4 players received yellow cards, Ganja club lost 700 manats.

Idman.biz