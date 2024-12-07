While Europe's "Big Five" leagues showcase top-tier football, Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK has set a benchmark in scoring consistency that even top clubs envy.

"Idman.biz" reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) leads the European "Big Five" leagues in high-scoring games, netting three or more goals in 9 Ligue 1 matches. Bayern Munich and Barcelona share second place, each achieving this feat in 8 matches. Atalanta follows with 7 high-scoring games in Serie A.

However, Qarabag FK, led by Gurban Gurbanov, surpasses them all. The Azerbaijani champions have scored three or more goals in 10 of their 14 matches in the current Premier League season. Only four matches ended with fewer than three goals scored by the Aghdam club.

Qarabag’s prolific performance underlines their dominance, making them a role model for offensive efficiency across leagues.

Qarabag faces Sabah FC today in an away fixture.

Idman.biz