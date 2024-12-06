Renat Dadashov set to join an Azerbaijani Club?

Renat Dadashov, the Ankaragucu, and the Azerbaijan national team forward, may be set to play in the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports referencing Sportal.az that the player has already received offers in this regard.

The player's manager is currently in discussions with Dadashov about the proposals from the Misli Premier League.

Despite having a contract with the Turkish club until the summer of 2026, the 25-year-old forward may consider continuing his career in Azerbaijan at the end of this season.

Idman.biz