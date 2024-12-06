Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove may not play in Italy again after heart surgery

Edoardo Bove, the 22-year-old Fiorentina player who collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a match against Inter, may not be able to play in Italy again if he undergoes implantation of a subcutaneous defibrillator.

As Idman.biz reports, Italy’s sports medicine regulations do not allow players with subcutaneous defibrillators to compete in Serie A.

The Italian La Repubblica reported that Bove, who has been receiving treatment in the hospital, has already given consent for the implantation of the device.

This situation mirrors that of Christian Eriksen, who faced a similar incident at Euro 2020. After having a device implanted to correct arrhythmias with small electrical shocks, Eriksen was unable to continue his career in Serie A with Inter. However, in other leagues like the English Premier League, the rules are less strict, and the Danish midfielder is currently playing for Manchester United.

