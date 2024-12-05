Azerbaijani coach Rovshan Babayev offered coaching position in Canada

Rovshan Babayev, the head of the selection group at the Sabah Football Academy, may soon be heading abroad for a new opportunity.

According to Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, the 48-year-old coach has received a job offer from Canada.

Rovshan Babayev himself confirmed this information: "Some time ago, I was contacted through some acquaintances from Canada. One of the clubs, whose name I prefer not to mention, offered me the position of head coach of their football academy. Honestly, I could mention the name, but the terms were such that I shouldn’t name the club before the matter is formalized. During the discussions, we exchanged terms. The documentation process is nearly complete, and now I am waiting for a call from their side."

Throughout his career, Babayev has been the head coach of Simurg, Sumgayit, Sabah's reserve team, and in the First Division, Turan Tovuz.

