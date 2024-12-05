Youngest players in national teams revealed by CIES

CIES has unveiled the names of the youngest players to have featured in national teams in 2024.

Lamine Yamal, the youngest player to have scored in a European Championship, ranks 5th on the list, Idman.biz reports.

The Spanish player is currently 17 years and 39 days old.

Leading the list of the youngest players to have played in national teams in 2024 is Amara Diouf from Senegal, who is just 16 years and 49 days old. He is followed by Puerto Rico's Ignacio Antonetti, aged 16 years and 83 days, Estonia's Patrik Kristal, who is 17 years and 6 days old, and Saudi Arabia's Talal Haji, who is 17 years and 21 days old.

For context, Kristal was on the bench during Estonia's match against Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz