Dynamo Moscow goalkeeper: “Qarabag would be a top contender in Russia”

“Qarabag would be among the leaders in the Russian Premier League,” said Andrey Lunev, goalkeeper for the Russian national team and Dynamo Moscow.

Speaking to Sport-Express, the experienced shot-stopper reflected on his time with Qarabag during the previous season, affirming their strength: “There’s no doubt about it. Qarabag would compete for the top positions. They would 100% finish in the top six.”

Lunev joined Qarabag in the summer of 2023 from Bayer Leverkusen and left at the end of the 2023/24 season, during which he helped the team secure both the Azerbaijan Premier League title and the Azerbaijan Cup.

Idman.biz