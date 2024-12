Today, the draw for the first round of the 2025/2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship was held.

Idman.biz reports that the event took place in Nyon, Switzerland, where the group-stage matchups were determined.

Azerbaijan’s U17 national team was placed in Group 9, alongside France, Israel, and Romania.

The first-round matches are scheduled to take place between July and November 2025.

