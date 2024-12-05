Real fall to Bilbao – Mbappé misses another penalty - VIDEO

Another match from Round 19 of Spain's LaLiga has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that Real Madrid lost in an away match against Athletic Bilbao.

The Madrid club, visiting Bilbao, was defeated 2-1. All three goals were scored in the second half. Kylian Mbappé missed yet another penalty. After his failed attempt from the spot against Liverpool in last week’s Champions League clash, the French forward’s woes continued as he missed again. During Saturday’s game against Getafe, Jude Bellingham successfully converted the 11-meter penalty instead.

Barcelona secured a commanding 5-1 victory over Mallorca yesterday.

Spanish LaLiga – Round 19

Athletic Bilbao 2–1 Real Madrid

Idman.biz