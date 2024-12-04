Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg during their Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 final match against Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with Report, Safranko stated that the incident was unexpected: "The situation happened unexpectedly. After winning the ball, I stretched my leg to strike with all my strength, and Denis came from the side, trying to intervene with the ball. At that moment, my foot collided with his. But I truly didn’t see him coming. Then, what happened was witnessed by everyone. I know that Denis will be out of action for a long time, and I feel very bad about it. I want him to recover fast. Of course, after the match, I sent him a message. I will also visit him in the hospital. Football is just a game, but real life is something completely different."

Denis Marandici was injured during a challenge with Pavol Safranko in the Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 final match between Sabah and Turan Tovuz. The match ended 1:1 in regular time, and Sabah won 3:1 in the penalty shootout.

Idman.biz