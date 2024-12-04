Emil Balayev to play in his first match in two seasons

Neftchi’s goalkeeper Emil Balayev will make his first appearance in the last two seasons. The long-injured keeper will start in the 1/8 final of the Azerbaijan Cup against Difai.

Idman.biz reports that the 30-year-old player, who will wear the captain's armband, last played in an official match during the 2022/23 season. He featured for Sabail in a 1:0 home victory against Shamakhi on May 27, 2023. This marks his return to the field after 557 days.

The match between Neftchi and Difai will kick off at 18:00.

