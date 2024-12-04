Azerbaijani national team's average Age: 27.51 — Is that too high?

The CIES Football Observatory has released data on the average ages of national football teams for 2024.

Idman.biz reports that the calculations were based on the ages of all players who represented their teams in matches during the year.

The Azerbaijani national team has an average age of 27.51, placing it closer to the "older" category.

Globally, the oldest teams in 2024 are:

- Peru (30.38 years)

- Iran (29.75 years)

- Chile (29.53 years)

In Europe, the oldest team is Montenegro (28.94 years).

Meanwhile, the youngest teams include:

- Cayman Islands (23.05 years)

- Puerto Rico (23.34 years)

- Chad (23.43 years)

In Europe, San Marino is the youngest with an average age of 24.31 years.

