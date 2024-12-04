With Kane, no trophies yet for Bayern

Bayern Munich has missed out on its sixth trophy opportunity since signing English striker Harry Kane.

Idman.biz reports that the Bavarians suffered a 0-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of the German Cup.

During Kane’s tenure, Bayern has twice exited the German Cup in the early stages. They also lost the 2023 German Super Cup, failed to qualify for the next Super Cup by finishing third in the Bundesliga, and were eliminated in the Champions League semifinals by Real Madrid (2:2, 1:2 aggregate).

Kane has yet to win a single trophy in his career, whether with club or country. He joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 for €95 million and is contracted until 2027. This season, Kane has played 19 matches across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 9 assists.

Idman.biz