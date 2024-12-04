Xabi Alonso nears record in DFB-Pokal

Xabi Alonso’s winning streak in the DFB-Pokal continues as Bayer Leverkusen secured a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Idman.biz reports that this marks Alonso’s ninth win in nine German Cup matches as a head coach, bringing him just one win away from the 21st-century record.

Pep Guardiola and Louis van Gaal share the record with 10 consecutive DFB-Pokal victories, both achieved while managing Bayern Munich.

For context, Bayer Leverkusen is the current holder of the DFB-Pokal.

Idman.biz