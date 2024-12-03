Premier League's top scorer: "If there's no quality, how do we achieve these results?"

"The match against Turan Tovuz was very tough. This was expected because we are neighboring teams in the standings.

The most important thing was the result, and we achieved it, winning the game," said Felipe Santos, Araz-Nakhchivan winger, in an interview with Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian player addressed criticism about his team's performance despite being at the top: "The important thing is victory. Many teams play well but lose. Sometimes we don’t play well, yet we win. Some say our team lacks quality, but we haven't lost in 14 matches. I don't understand—if there’s no quality, how are we achieving these results?"

Looking ahead, Santos assessed his team's chances in today's Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 final against Mingachevir: "Honestly, I don’t know much about the First League. I only follow my former team, Gabala. But we are focused on ourselves. Winning today is crucial."

Felipe Santos is currently the top scorer of the Misli Premier League with 8 goals.

Idman.biz