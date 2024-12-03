Siyasat Asgarov: "We played better in the second match"

In an interview after the second friendly match (0:1) between the Azerbaijani women's national team and Russia in Sochi, head coach Siyasat Askerov shared his thoughts with AFFA's press service.

Despite the defeat, the coach expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, stating, "Although we lost, we fought until the end. We had enough time to prepare for the second match, review our mistakes, and analyze the opponent. I believe we played better in yesterday’s game. Our players caused problems for the Russian defenders in attack, but unfortunately, we couldn't finish our attacks and conceded a goal from a simple mistake, leading to our defeat. Nonetheless, I am satisfied with the team. The girls tried to follow the instructions and fought without hesitation. I believe these games will be very helpful for our performance in the UEFA Nations League starting in February next year."

In both matches held on November 28 and December 2, the Russian team won 1-0.

