Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove awake after hospitalization

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during a Serie A match against Inter Milan, is now awake.

Medical tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous and cardio-respiratory systems, Idman.biz reports.

He has spoken with his family, teammates, and coaching staff. While his recovery is positive, the cause of the incident remains under investigation. The match was halted, and discussions are ongoing regarding rescheduling. Fans recall a similar tragic incident involving the club's former captain, Davide Astori, in 2018.

