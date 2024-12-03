Messi's son in Yamal's Barcelona jersey – PHOTO

Lionel Messi, the forward for Inter Miami, shared a heartwarming moment on social media as he was seen cycling with his family.

One of Messi's sons was spotted wearing a Barcelona jersey featuring the name and number of Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old winger, Idman.biz reports.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami as a free agent in the summer of 2023 after leaving PSG, has had an impressive stint at his new club, scoring 34 goals and providing 19 assists in 39 matches. According to Transfermarkt, Messi's market value is currently estimated at €25 million.

Idman.biz