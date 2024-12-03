2034 World Cup in winter?

The FIFA World Cup 2034 might take place in January.

FIFA is set to confirm the host countries for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups at its congress next week.

It has already been announced that the 2034 FIFA World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, the sole candidate for hosting the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Citing The Sun, the report suggests that the scheduling of the 2034 World Cup could resemble the Qatar 2022 tournament. Due to extreme summer temperatures in Gulf countries, which can soar up to 45°C, a winter tournament is expected.

While Qatar hosted the tournament during November and December, the 2034 World Cup may shift to January as November-December coincides with the holy month of Ramadan in 2034.

Idman.biz