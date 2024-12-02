Another heavy defeat for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 national team suffered another significant loss in their third match of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

Idman.biz reports that the team, competing in Group 5 of League B, faced Cyprus in their final group-stage match.

After conceding eight unanswered goals to Switzerland in their opener and three to Estonia in the second match, Habib Agayev’s squad failed to secure any points against the hosts, losing 0–3.

With this result, the Azerbaijan U19 team ended the group stage in last place, conceding a total of 14 goals without scoring in all three matches.

In the group’s other match, Switzerland defeated Estonia 2–0.