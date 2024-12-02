Kevin Medina and Leandro Andrade address incident during Neftchi match

Qarabag players Kevin Medina and Leandro Andrade have clarified their actions during the 15th round of the Misli Premier League match against Neftchi, which sparked controversy among Neftchi fans.

In a statement to Idman.biz, both players denied sending any messages or provoking the opposition fans:

"We had no intention of provoking or inciting anyone. Similar photos have been taken during previous matches, whether in European competitions or against Neftchi. This is simply our traditional celebration pose after a goal. Neither of us meant anything deeper or offensive by it. Most photographers and cameramen were on that side, so we naturally went there to take the photo."

The incident occurred during Qarabag’s 3–0 victory, when Leandro Andrade scored the opening goal in the 27th minute. He and Medina celebrated in front of the section where Neftchi fans were seated by striking a triumphant pose. The celebration drew criticism from the fans, prompting referee Aliyar Agayev to issue yellow cards to both players.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz