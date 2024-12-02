2 December 2024
Vasiliy Berezutskiy: Sabah's new coach with lively spirit

2 December 2024
7
One of the notable traits of Vasiliy Berezutskiy, the newly appointed head coach of Sabah FC, has come to light.

According to Idman.biz, the former Russian national team and CSKA Moscow defender is recognized as one of the most cheerful football players.

This revelation was made by Oleg Ivanov, a midfielder for Rubin Kazan, during an interview. The 38-year-old veteran, who has played for clubs such as Spartak, Khimki, Kuban, Krylia Sovetov, Akhmat, Ufa, and the Russian national team, was asked to name the most cheerful teammate he’s encountered.

Ivanov replied, “I can’t name just one—Dzyuba, Vasya (Berezutski), Daku, and about 15 others.”

For context, Berezutskiy was appointed as Sabah FC’s head coach last week.

