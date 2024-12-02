All-time top scorers in Azerbaijani Championships: Volkovi hits 50

Davit Volkovi has reached an impressive career milestone, scoring his 50th goal in Azerbaijani championships. The Zira striker achieved this feat during the 15th round of the Misli Premier League, netting a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Sumgayit.
According to Idman.biz, his final goal in the match marked the jubilee strike. The Georgian forward accomplished this in his 163rd Premier League appearance.
Volkovi has represented three clubs in Azerbaijan, scoring 27 goals for Zira, 16 for Sabah, and 7 for Gabala.
He becomes the 41st player in the history of Azerbaijani championships to reach or surpass the 50-goal mark.
Here are the top scorers in the history of Azerbaijani football championships:
1. Nazim Aliyev – 183 goals
2. Mushfig Huseynov – 125 goals
3. Rovshan Ahmadov – 116 goals
4-5. Gurban Gurbanov, Samir Alakbarov – 115 goals
4. Alay Bahramov – 108 goals
5. Nadir Nabiyev – 103 goals
8-9. Khagani Mammadov, Vadim Vasilyev – 102 goals
6. Kanan Karimov – 101 goals
7. Musa Gurbanov – 94 goals
8. Fazil Parvarov – 89 goals
9. Samir Musayev – 88 goals
14-15. Farrukh Ismayilov, Imamyar Suleymanov – 85 goals
10. Samir Aliyev – 84 goals
11. Ismail Mammadov – 76 goals
12. Ilham Mammadov – 74 goals
13. Azer Isayev – 73 goals
14. Pasha Aliyev – 72 goals
15. Badri Kvaratskheliya – 71 goals
16. Zaur Ramazanov – 70 goals
17. Yunis Huseynov – 66 goals
24-25. Vidadi Rzayev, Mahir Aliyev – 65 goals
18. Rauf Aliyev – 63 goals
27-29. Mahmud Gurbanov, Ramiz Mammadov, Georgi Adamia – 61 goals
30-31. Mahir Emreli, Filip Ozobic – 59 goals
19. Rashad Abdullayev – 58 goals
20. Vagif Javadov – 53 goals
21. Amil Yunanov – 52 goals
35-36. Hasan Abdullayev, Richard Almeida – 51 goals
37-41. Vugar Gambarov, Mehman Bakhishov, Yalchin Bagirov, Victor Igbekoyi, Davit Volkovi – 50 goals
