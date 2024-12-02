All-time top scorers in Azerbaijani Championships: Volkovi hits 50

Davit Volkovi has reached an impressive career milestone, scoring his 50th goal in Azerbaijani championships. The Zira striker achieved this feat during the 15th round of the Misli Premier League, netting a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Sumgayit.

According to Idman.biz, his final goal in the match marked the jubilee strike. The Georgian forward accomplished this in his 163rd Premier League appearance.

Volkovi has represented three clubs in Azerbaijan, scoring 27 goals for Zira, 16 for Sabah, and 7 for Gabala.

He becomes the 41st player in the history of Azerbaijani championships to reach or surpass the 50-goal mark.

Here are the top scorers in the history of Azerbaijani football championships:

1. Nazim Aliyev – 183 goals

2. Mushfig Huseynov – 125 goals

3. Rovshan Ahmadov – 116 goals

4-5. Gurban Gurbanov, Samir Alakbarov – 115 goals

4. Alay Bahramov – 108 goals

5. Nadir Nabiyev – 103 goals

8-9. Khagani Mammadov, Vadim Vasilyev – 102 goals

6. Kanan Karimov – 101 goals

7. Musa Gurbanov – 94 goals

8. Fazil Parvarov – 89 goals

9. Samir Musayev – 88 goals

14-15. Farrukh Ismayilov, Imamyar Suleymanov – 85 goals

10. Samir Aliyev – 84 goals

11. Ismail Mammadov – 76 goals

12. Ilham Mammadov – 74 goals

13. Azer Isayev – 73 goals

14. Pasha Aliyev – 72 goals

15. Badri Kvaratskheliya – 71 goals

16. Zaur Ramazanov – 70 goals

17. Yunis Huseynov – 66 goals

24-25. Vidadi Rzayev, Mahir Aliyev – 65 goals

18. Rauf Aliyev – 63 goals

27-29. Mahmud Gurbanov, Ramiz Mammadov, Georgi Adamia – 61 goals

30-31. Mahir Emreli, Filip Ozobic – 59 goals

19. Rashad Abdullayev – 58 goals

20. Vagif Javadov – 53 goals

21. Amil Yunanov – 52 goals

35-36. Hasan Abdullayev, Richard Almeida – 51 goals

37-41. Vugar Gambarov, Mehman Bakhishov, Yalchin Bagirov, Victor Igbekoyi, Davit Volkovi – 50 goals

Idman.biz