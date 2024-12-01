Azerbaijani midfielder Mammad Guliyev transfers to new club in Thailand

Azerbaijani football player Mammad Guliyev, who played in Thailand for a long time, changed his club.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Pressing.az that the 29-year-old midfielder has left Saraburi United, a representative of the 3rd league.

The press service of the club reported on this. He agreed with Muang Loei United, another representative of the 3rd league.

During Mammad Guliyev's career he played for Ravan, Inter (now Shamakhi) , Shuvelan, Kamphaengphet, Kasem Bundit, Tonburi United, Uttaradit, Saraburi United all played in Thailand) clubs.

Idman.biz