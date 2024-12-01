1 December 2024
Is the footballer of Azerbaijan national team moving to the club of Bosnia and Herzegovina?

It has been confirmed that Azerbaijani football player Vusal Iskanderli will leave Boluspor.

Idman.biz informs Sportal.az that the midfielder took this step because he did not get a chance to play often in the Turkish club.

Iskandarli is close to the transition to Sarajevo. So, it is expected that he will most likely move to the Bosnia and Herzegovina club in the winter.

If there are no problems in the negotiations at the last moment, Iskanderli's transfer to Sarajevo will take place after the winter. In the worst case, it may be sent for rent.

The contract period of Vusal Iskanderli with Boluspor is until June 30, 2026.

