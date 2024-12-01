Elfsborg's struggles: Can Qarabag capitalize on their weaknesses?

As Qarabag prepares for their upcoming match in the UEFA Europa League, their opponent, Elfsborg, is being analyzed for their weaknesses.

According to Idman.biz, following Lazio's goalless draw against Ludogorets in the Europa League, no team remains unbeaten after the fifth round. While Qarabag has demonstrated resilience and productivity, their next rival, Elfsborg, struggles in several key areas.

Key weaknesses of Elfsborg:

Shots and Scoring:

- Elfsborg has managed only 35 total shots, the lowest among all teams.

Their on-target shots are also meager, with just 7 attempts in five matches.

Possession:

- They hold the lowest ball possession rate in the tournament, with only 36.8%, far below leaders like Roma (60%) and Galatasaray (59.2%).

Passing accuracy and volume:

- Elfsborg’s passing accuracy is a weak 72%, ranking last.

- They have completed only 1,507 passes, half as many as Roma (3,019) and significantly fewer than Qarabag’s 2,400+.

Corners and set-pieces:

- Elfsborg has earned just 10 corner kicks, ranking at the bottom.

- Their set-piece opportunities are minimal, limiting their scoring chances further.

Offensive Play:

- Elfsborg has launched only 104 attacks, compared to Qarabag’s 181 and leaders Slavia’s 245.

Defensive issues:

- Despite their low offensive activity, Elfsborg's defensive stability has not compensated, with significant vulnerability during opposition counterattacks.

Qarabağ remains a strong contender with 12 goals scored in the tournament.

However, defensive concerns persist, as they’ve conceded 13 goals, the most in the Europa League.

With these disparities, Qarabag has a clear opportunity to exploit Elfsborg’s weaknesses in possession, attacking depth, and set-piece execution during the match.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz