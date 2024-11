Araz-Nakhchivan football player Felipe Santos posted on his social network account.

Brazilian striker evaluated the game they won against Turan Tovuz (1:0) in the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that they won an important victory: "I am happy that I helped my team. We won an important victory. Everyone is working for the same goal."

Felipe Santos is the best scorer of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz