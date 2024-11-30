30 November 2024
EN

World Cup 2034: Final venue announced

Football
News
30 November 2024 09:20
30
The venue for the final match of the 2034 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that FIFA’s press office announced that the decisive match of the tournament will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, at King Salman Stadium.

The stadium will also host the opening match of the competition. In total, matches will be played across 15 stadiums in 5 cities throughout Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia was the only country to bid for hosting the World Cup. While Australia and Indonesia expressed interest in a joint bid, they later withdrew their application.

