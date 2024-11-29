Azerbaijani player reflects on time in Latvia: "Azerbaijan Premier League is a higher level"

Nazim Mammadzada, who recently parted ways with Latvian top-tier club Grobina, shared his thoughts on his departure and the level of competition in Latvia’s football league with Sportal.az.

Idman.biz reports that Mammadzada explained the reason behind his exit:

"I left Grobina due to recurring injuries. They wanted me to play in the playoffs, but I decided against it, as I didn’t want to risk worsening my injury. Even if they had offered me a new contract, I wasn’t keen on staying. My experience in Latvia was valuable; I gained a lot from playing regularly in the top division for the first time. I consider my time in Latvia to have been a positive one and gained good experience."

Regarding the comparison between the Latvian and Azerbaijani leagues, he stated:

"I believe the Azerbaijan Premier League is more advanced. Our clubs are stronger financially, which allows them to bring in better-quality foreign players. Both leagues are competitive, but the Latvian league is still a challenge. Playing in it was not easy, and I faced tough opposition regularly."

Idman.biz