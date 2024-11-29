Estonia crushes Azerbaijan in U19 Women’s European Championship qualifiers

Azerbaijan’s U19 women’s national football team suffered another heavy defeat in the European Championship qualifiers.

According to Idman.biz, in their second match in Group 5 of League B, Azerbaijan faced Estonia. After an 8-0 loss to Switzerland in the opening round, Habib Aghayev's squad once again left the field empty-handed, this time losing 3-0.

Goals: Annamarii Tamm (11'), Anželika Jotkina (63'), and Egle-Eliise Kurg.

Venue: Kouklia Community Stadium

Referee: Ifeoma Kulmala (Finland)

In the other group match, Switzerland defeated Cyprus 3-0.

European Championship Qualifiers – League B, Group 5

Round 2, November 29:

Estonia U19 vs. Azerbaijan U19: 3-0

