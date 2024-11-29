29 November 2024
EN

Two wins and a draw – Can Qarabag make it?

Football
News
29 November 2024 14:34
15
Two wins and a draw – Can Qarabag make it?

After five games in the UEFA Europa League, Qarabag has just 3 points and sits in 32nd place. Can the team secure a spot in the playoffs?

According to Idman.biz, only three rounds remain in the group stage. Currently, Qarabag is two points behind the top 24 teams, who qualify for the next stage. However, heavyweights like Roma and Porto, with 5-6 points, underline the intense competition.

Pre-tournament predictions by Opta suggested that a minimum of 10 points would be needed to qualify for the playoffs, with even 9 points possibly falling short. This means Qarabag must secure seven more points in the remaining three matches—two wins and one draw. Their upcoming fixtures include:

Away: Elfsborg (Sweden)
Away: Olympiacos (Greece)
Home: FCSB (Romania)

Qarabag has excelled in away games recently, winning 8 of their last 14 matches over two seasons. A victory against Elfsborg in the next round seems achievable, as the Swedish club is only one point and four places ahead of Qarabag in the standings. Elfsborg hasn’t won any of their last three games and finished 7th in their domestic league, 20 points behind champions Malmö.
If teams are tied on points at the end of the group stage, goal difference will be the deciding factor. Currently, Qarabag has a -9 goal difference, better only than Dynamo Kyiv’s -11. This poor figure is primarily due to conceding 13 goals—the highest in the competition so far.

Upcoming matches for Qarabag and rivals
Round 6 – December 12
• Elfsborg (Sweden) vs. Qarabag
• Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Twente (Netherlands)
• Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. FCSB (Romania)
Round 7 – January 23
• Porto (Portugal) vs. Olympiacos (Greece)
• Qarabag vs. FCSB (Romania)
Round 8 – January 30
• Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Qarabag

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sabah under Berezutski's revolution: Radical moves create tension
17:31
Azerbaijan football

Sabah under Berezutski's revolution: Radical moves create tension

Vasiliy Berezutskiy, the new Sabah head coach, has made radical changes to the club since his arrival
One goal away from the record
17:15
Football

One goal away from the record

the Brazilian forward of Qarabag reached this milestone in 26 matches
Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat resigns
16:45
World football

Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat resigns

Hasan Arat had also resigned from his position as head of the football department two days earlier
Aslan Karimov: "Against Lyon, we could have only managed a draw" - INTERVIEW
16:38
Football

Aslan Karimov: "Against Lyon, we could have only managed a draw" - INTERVIEW

Qarabag football player Aslan Karimov shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the UEFA Europa League match against Lyon
Liverpool victory could seal Championship? - WEEK'S MATCHES
16:11
World football

Liverpool victory could seal Championship? - WEEK'S MATCHES

The fierce rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will take place tomorrow
Azerbaijani player reflects on time in Latvia: "Azerbaijan Premier League is a higher level"
15:56
Football

Azerbaijani player reflects on time in Latvia: "Azerbaijan Premier League is a higher level"

Nazim Mammadzada, who recently parted ways with Latvian top-tier club Grobina, shared his thoughts

Most read

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history