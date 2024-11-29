Juninho: "Luck played a role in the loss to Lyon"

"We played against a quality team."

According to Idman.biz, this is what Qarabag’s forward Olavio Juninho shared with AZERTAC after their 1-4 loss to Lyon in the UEFA Europa League group stage match in Baku.

He expressed disappointment over missing goal-scoring opportunities: "A bit of luck played a role here. Lyon is one of the best teams in France, and we fought well against them. I’m satisfied with our performance. In matches like these, small details decide the outcome. We are not discouraged. We will prepare more seriously for the upcoming matches."

Qarabag’s next Europa League match will take place on December 12, when they face Elfsborg away in Sweden.

Idman.biz