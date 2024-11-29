Georges Mikautadze: "I will definitely visit Baku one day" – INTERVIEW

After Matchday 5 in the UEFA Europa League League phase (1:4), Lyon’s forward Georges Mikautadze shared his thoughts in an interview with Apasport.az.

Idman.biz reports his reflections on the game and his impressions of Baku.

– How would you evaluate the game?

– The first half was a bit challenging for us. In the second half, our coach changed the game strategy, and we saw its impact on the field. That’s how we managed to score more goals.

– Are you satisfied with the victory?

– We came to Baku for the three points, and we achieved that. For us, scoring a lot of goals wasn’t the priority; winning the match was.

– What are your thoughts on Qarabag?

– Qarabag is a very good team. They had plenty of opportunities to score today. Fortunately for us, they couldn’t capitalize on their chances. We managed to score more. I really liked Qarabag’s style of play.

– Did you get a chance to explore Baku? What do you think of the city?

– During our stay, I managed to explore the city. I really liked your capital; it’s a beautiful place. I’ll definitely return one day for leisure.

