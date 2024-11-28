Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match

The Qarabag vs. Lyon game in the Europa League Group Stage is set to take place today at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Idman.biz reached out to some of Azerbaijan’s well-known figures to gather their predictions for the match. Most expressed optimism about a Qarabag victory.

Here are their predictions:

• Vadim Vasilyev (Veteran Footballer) – 2:1

• Nazim Babayev (Athlete) – 1:1

• Balabay Agayev (Judoka) – 2:1

• Nihad Mammadli (Wrestler) – 2:1

• Ali Miraliyev (Singer) – 3:1

• Farid Jalalov (Volleyball Coach) – 3:0

• Ilham Zakiyev (Para Judoka) – 3:2

• Taleh Huseynov (Wrestler) – Predicts a draw.

• Firdovsi Umudov (Vice President of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation) – 3:1

• Vurghun Huseynov (Footballer) – 1:1

• Imamaddin Khalilov (Para Taekwondo Athlete) – 2:1

• Agil Abbas (Member of Parliament) – Confident in a Qarabag victory.

• Haji Aliyev (Former Wrestler) – Predicts a draw (1:1 or 2:2).

The match kicks off at 21:45.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz