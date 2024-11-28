Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Qarabag forward Juninho has reportedly caught the attention of Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, who are keen on signing the Brazilian forward next summer.

According to Idman.biz, citing Apasport.az, the Champions League participants are eager to secure Juninho ahead of other interested clubs. Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon to evaluate the player in person.

Juninho joined Qarabag from Chaves at the beginning of last season and is under contract with the Azerbaijani club until June 30, 2026.

The 28-year-old forward previously played for clubs such as Atlético Paranaense, Portimonense, Novorizontino, Figueirense, Estoril, and Vila Nova.

Idman.biz