Frank Lampard has been officially named the head coach of Championship club Coventry City.

According to Idman.biz, the announcement was made by the English club's press service.

The 46-year-old manager has signed a 2.5-year contract. Lampard is set to make his debut with the team on November 30 in a match against Cardiff City.

Coventry currently sits in 17th place in the Championship standings.

